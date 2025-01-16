Shitanshu Kotak to join Team India as assistant batting coach: BCCI Source

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Former Saurashtra cricketer Sitanshu Kotak is set to join Team India as an assistant batting coach soon, according to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources.

Sitanshu Kotak played 130 first-class matches and 211 innings, where he scored 8061 runs at an average of 41.76, laced with 15 centuries and 55 half-centuries in first-class cricket. He also appeared in 89 List A matches, where he scored 3083 runs in 86 innings at an average of 42.23.

This development comes ahead of the upcoming home series against England, where India will play 5 T20Is followed by 3 ODIs.

According to a source from the BCCI, Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar's roles are under scanner as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) aren't happy with the apparent 'Kolkata Knight Riders touch' in the team management.

Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and former Netherlands star Ryan Ten Doeschate joined Team India's support staff as assistant coaches during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Nayar and Doeschate were also the assistant coaches at KKR and worked with Gambhir.

Under Gambhir's mentorship, the Kolkata-based franchise won the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, Team India conceded a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and lost the opportunity to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli came under fire for an underwhelming Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign and overall a very disappointing 2024/25 season of Test cricket. Sharma (31 runs in three matches and five innings at an average of 6.20) and Virat Kohli (190 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 23.75 with a century) lacked big time with the bat. Virat fell for the outside-off-stump trap throughout the series, most notably by pacer Scott Boland who dismissed him four times.

The 2024-25 season of Tests has been miserable for 'Ro-Ko' (Rohit and Kohli). While Rohit scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93 with best score of 52, Virat scored a shambolic 382 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings at an average of 22.87, with just a century and fifty each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor