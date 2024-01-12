"Shivam Ati Sundaram": Aakash Chopra lauds Shivam Dube following win over Afghanistan in 1st T20I AT Mohali

New Delhi [India], January 12 : Former India cricketer, Aakash Chopra appreciated Shivam Dube, who guided India to a six wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday with his all-round performance.

The first match of the series was played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali where the 30-year-old performed exceptionally well with both bat and ball. First with the ball, he snapped one wicket in his spell of two overs where he conceded only nine runs. And, later in the chase he played a match winning unbeaten knock off 60 runs off 40 balls with five fours and two sixes.

While talking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra applauded the Indian all-rounder and asserted that he has a great chance to play in the forthcoming T20 World Cup if he performs wel in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings

"Shivam Ati Sundaram. He picked up a wicket, bowled only two overs, and then made 60 runs off 40 balls as well with a strike rate of 150. Shivam Dube has staked a claim once again. This is the World Cup year and he bats at a good position for CSK in the IPL and does very well," Chopra opined.

"I was feeling that Dube was not being treated properly. We had spoken earlier that you made him sit out in the five matches against Australia and dropped him against South Africa, but now when he got a chance, he has not only grabbed it but made the most of it," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra was extremely grateful to Shivam Dube for remaining unbeaten and finishing the game.

"He had already picked up a wicket with the ball but the way he batted, he played with great maturity. He finished the match. I think that's an important one when you close out the match," the 46-year-old stated.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders player concluded by saying that the seam-bowling all-rounder has presented himself as a credible backup to Hardik Pandya.

"He said that he should be given chances as he can bowl as well. He said that if Hardik Pandya is unfit or unavailable for any reason, he can do the job. Player of the Match performance was Shivam Dube. The standout performer was Shivam Dube," the former India opener concluded.

