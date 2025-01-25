Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's T20I squad against England

New Delhi [India], January 25 : Shivam Dube has been called up to join India's T20I squad for the ongoing five-match series against England as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been sidelined with a side strain. Reddy has been advised four weeks of rest, ruling him out of the series, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Dube is expected to be available from the third T20I onwards. His last appearance for India was during the ODI series against Sri Lanka in August 2024. He subsequently missed the home T20I series against Bangladesh due to a back injury.

Making his return through the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Dube delivered an impressive performance, scoring 151 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 179.76, alongside claiming three wickets with an economy rate of 9.31.

The all-rounder, who was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad last year in the USA and West Indies, has played 33 T20Is for India, scoring 448 runs at a strike rate of 134.93 and taking 11 wickets.

Most recently, Dube featured in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir, where he had a challenging outing, being dismissed without scoring in both innings and picking up one wicket as Mumbai suffered a five-wicket loss.

India began the series on a strong note, securing a dominant seven-wicket win over England in the first T20I in Kolkata, with 43 balls to spare.

While Reddy played in the match, his role was limited to taking two catches, as he neither batted nor bowled. The second T20I is set to take place on Saturday evening in Chennai.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana.

