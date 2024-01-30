Shoaib Bashir in contention to play in 2nd Test against India: England coach Brendon McCullum

New Delhi [India], January 30 : England's Test team head coach Brendon McCullum stated that uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir is in contention to play in the second Test against India.

Bashir who missed out on the first Test due to visa issues linked up with the England team in Hyderabad and arrived in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday ahead of the second Test.

The England management expressed a possibility of Bashir featuring in the second Test because they feel his attributes are suited according to the Indian conditions.

"Bash, he was obviously with us during our camp in Abu Dhabi and he really impressed with his skillset. He fitted in seamlessly within the group and he's a guy who's got an immense amount of enthusiasm, albeit at a young age and pretty limited in his first-class experience," McCullum told SENZ radio as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Like Tom Hartley, he was a guy who we looked at and we thought he's got some skills which could assist us in these conditions. The visa situation, that's just life, right? Sometimes that happens and everyone was doing everything that they could to try and resolve the situation. There's just some red tape you've got to cut through at times," he added.

McCullum went on to reveal the team's reaction after Shoaib linked up with the team. The England head coach feels that the wicket will play an important role in the selection of the young spinner.

"When he arrived, boys gave him a huge cheer and he got to witness something pretty special with the fellas bowling us to a Test win. He comes into calculations for the next Test match. If the wickets continue to spin as much as what we saw in the first Test as the series goes on, look, we won't be afraid to play all spinners, or a balance of what we've got," McCullum said.

McCullum hailed the team's decision to stick with Tom Hartley in the first Test. The 24-year-old scalped seven wickets in the second innings to guide England to victory.

"When you see guys you think are good enough, and who you think are going to suit the conditions, it's sort of horses for courses. You've got to back your judgement... no-one ever foresees 7 for 60-odd on debut, or nine for the match, or 60-odd runs, a run-out and a catch. But sometimes, you've got to be a little bit brave with selections. If you like a character and you like their skillset and you think it can be suited to conditions, then it's kind of an educated punt," McCullum stated.

