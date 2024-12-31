"Short turnaround, recovery is important": Australia head coach McDonald on squad for Sydney Test

Melbourne [Australia], December 31 : Following the victory over India in the Melbourne Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said the team management will assess the Aussie squad for the Sydney Test from January 3 as "short turnaround, recovery is important."

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking to the reporters, McDonald said that the team management will assess the Aussie squad after the win at the Melbourne Test.

"Short turnaround, recovery is important, and we'll assess what the team looks like in Sydney based upon the surface, as we always do," McDonald was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

The Aussie head coach added that there was discomfort early on in spells for Mitchell Starc but later it got better.

"Any time you get through the game, it's always a good indicator that you're a chance at the next game. It didn't stop (Starc). Clearly, there was a little bit of discomfort early on in spells, but once he got warm, it seems as though he was pretty free," he added.

Talking about the conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the Aussie head coach said that the flatness of the surface will create different challenges for the hosts.

"There's no doubt the flatness of the surface over the past few years ... creates different challenges for us, short turnaround as well," McDonald said of the SCG. "I think the amount of overs that have been bowled in the series is probably going to be to a benefit to us, to be honest."

Australia set a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day but couldn't make it count. Fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

