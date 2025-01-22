"Should give him some time": CAB President Snehasish Ganguly backs India head coach Gambhir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 : Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly has backed head coach Gautam Gambhir and feels he should be given more time amid India's dwindling form.

Since Gambhir took over the position of head coach and began the era with his choice of regime, the Indian team has been in tatters, especially in the Test format.

It all started when India lost a bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years. India found some reprieve after sweeping away Bangladesh in the home series, but it all went downhill from that point.

New Zealand landed in India and left the hosts bamboozled with a gobsmacking performance. India was a favourite on paper for making short work of the Kiwis in red-ball cricket, especially on home turf. But the home fortress was breached, and India, for the first time in 24 years, suffered a historic series whitewash.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy rubbed salt on India's exposed wounds. For the first time in a decade, India failed to retain the prestigious title after succumbing to a 3-1 series defeat.

The reports about the ongoing rift in the Indian team have further worsened the current state of the modern-day giants. With the Indian team in turmoil and a cloud of uncertainty over the future of Indian stalwarts surrounding the team, Ganguly has come out in support of the struggling coach.

"I feel happy because of his approach. As a coach, he got success for KKR after 12 years. We should give him some time. It has been some months since he has been handling the team after Rahul Dravid," Ganguly told ANI.

Gambhir's next challenge will be a five-match T20I series against England, beginning on Wednesday in Kolkata. The five-match affair will be followed by three ODIs, which will serve as the ideal platform to prepare for next month's Champions Trophy.

