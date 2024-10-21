"Should have won the final": Shami reflects on World Cup loss to Australia

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 21 : Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has spoken candidly about the heartbreaking loss to Australia by six wickets in the ODI World Cup final in November last year in Ahmedabad and said "it was not our day".

Shami emphasized that the team gave their all and left no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

"We should have won the final," Shami toldon the sidelines of Eugenix hair sciences event.

"We should not blame anyone, we cannot question anything," he said, underscoring the collective effort that was put in by every member of the squad.

"If we look at it from the batting point of view, it's not that we did not look to score runs. Our target was not limited. From the bowling side, we gave 100 per cent effort. There was a luck factor for them," Shami noted.

"We were almost unbeaten. We always wanted to win. The whole country was with us, their blessings were with us. Only one thing was missing, that we could not win the final. That was not our day," he added.

Mohammed Shami took 24 wickets in seven matches, with an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20 in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

India won all the matches till they lost to Australia in the final.

