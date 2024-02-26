"Showed grit, determination and resilience": Virat Kohli hails team India after phenomenal series win

New Delhi [India], February 26 : Stalwart batter Virat Kohli hailed India's resilience, grit and determination following the series win over England on Monday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill stitched up an unbeaten 72-run stand to guide India to a hard fought five-wicket win in the fourth Test.

Kohli praised the Indian team following their victory and wrote while taking to X, "YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience."

YES!!! 🇮🇳 Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience.@BCCI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 26, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah sang praises of the entire team and their collective efforts, which saw the hosts clinch the series.

"Fantastic victory for Team India in the 4th Test in Ranchi, securing the Test series against England. Our bowlers capitalized on favorable conditions, with @ashwinravi99 delivering a classy performance, securing a 6-wicket haul in the match. @imjadeja was clinical in the first innings, ending with a 5-wicket haul, and @imkuldeep18 picked up 4 crucial wickets in the second innings. Brilliant leadership skills by @ImRo45 played a crucial role in guiding the team with strategic brilliance. @ybj_19 continued his prime form, young @dhruvjurel21, in only his second Test match, scored a match-defining 90 on a challenging track, and @ShubmanGill put on a fine show with the bat in a tricky run chase. Congratulations to the entire squad and the support staff on this outstanding series victory," Shah wrote on X.

Fantastic victory for Team India in the 4th Test in Ranchi, securing the Test series against England. Our bowlers capitalized on favorable conditions, with @ashwinravi99 delivering a classy performance, securing a 6-wicket haul in the match. @imjadeja was clinical in the first… pic.twitter.com/7l8Pih9V1K— Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 26, 2024

Coming to the day's action, the second session saw momentum shift like a pendulum, in favour of both teams. Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill continued to drive India's score but Shoaib Bashir's arrival forced India to go on the backfoot.

He dismissed Jadeja for 4 and, on the next ball, got Sarfaraz Khan for a golden duck. Jurel came in and had a few nervous moments but settled on quickly.

As England made India work hard for each run, both batters showed grit throughout their stay as the equation slowly started to come down. With 20 runs needed, Gill opened his arms and struck back-to-back sixes to bring India within touching distance of victory.

He raised his bat for a well deserved half century and the crowd stood up to applaud the 24-year-old for his valiant effort.

Jurel scored a boundary and then picked up a double to get India across the finishing line and seal the series.

