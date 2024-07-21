Shreyanka Patil ruled out of Women's Asia Cup following hand injury

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 21 : India women's off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2024 after suffering an injury to her left hand.

India Women will lock horns with UAE Women in the 5th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

A press release from the Asian Cricket Council on Saturday stated that Shreyanka has "sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand."

Women in Blue has called Tanuja Kanwar, who has received a maiden call-up, will be replacing the 21-year-old cricketer for the remainder of the tournament.

Shreyanka bowled magnificently in the last match against Pakistan Women at Dambulla. The youngster bagged two wickets and conceded 14 runs at an economy of 4.2 in her spell of 3.2 overs.

Recapping the match, after Pakistan elected to bat first, wickets kept falling for them regularly, with Sidra Ameen (25 in 35 balls with three fours), Tuba Hassan (22 in 19 balls with three fours) and Fatima Sana (22* in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) playing some decent knocks.

Deepti Sharma (3/20) was the top bowler for India, along with Shreyanka Patil (2/14) and Renuka Singh (2/14). Pooja Vastrakar also got two wickets.

In the run chase, India started well with an 85-run stand between Shafali Varma (40 in 29 balls, with six fours and a six) and Smriti Mandhana (45 in 31 balls with nine fours). India lost some wickets in between but recovered just in time to win the game by seven wickets and 35 balls left.

Deepti got the Player of the Match award.

