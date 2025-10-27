Shreyas Iyer Admitted to ICU in Sydney After Suffering Internal Bleeding From Rib Injury

Shreyas Iyer, India's ODI vice-captain, has been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Sydney after suffering internal bleeding due to a rib cage injury sustained during the third ODI match against Australia. The injury received during Alex Carey's catch, where Shreyas ran backwards from the backward point and appeared to have hurt his left rib cage. He was rushed to the hospital soon after returning from the ground to the dressing room on Saturday.

Internal bleeding was detected, and he had been admitted to the ICU at Sydney Hospital for the past couple of days. According to sources told PTI was told that he will remain under observation for two to seven days, depending on the recovery. The sources further said that admission is required to stop the spread of infection due to bleeding. The BCCI medical team acted swiftly after Iyer's vital parameters fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon," the source added, reported news agency PTI.

"As there has been internal bleeding, he will need more time to recover and at this point it is difficult, it's difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source said.

The 31-year-old is expected to remain in the Sydney hospital for at least a week before being declared fit to travel back to India. Iyer is not part of India's T20 squad.