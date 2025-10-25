Shreyas Iyer Taken to Hospital After Getting Injured During Australia vs India 3rd ODI; BCCI Gives BIG Update

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Indian vice-captain Shreyas Iyer suffered a left rib injury while fielding in the third ODI against Australia, the BCCI confirmed. The injury occurred during a spectacular catch in the 33rd over of Australia’s innings. Iyer ran back from backward point and dived full length to dismiss Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey. He held the ball, but immediately appeared in pain, clutching his ribs. Team physios rushed onto the field and helped him off for hospital assessment.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury,” the BCCI said. Iyer is expected to miss batting duties in upcoming matches.

India defeated Australia by nine wickets but lost the series 1-2. Paceman Harshit Rana shone with figures of 4/39 to bowl out Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs.

Chasing 237, India opener Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 121, while Virat Kohli made 74 not out. Sharma and Shubman Gill added 69 runs for the first wicket. Rohit and Kohli then shared an unbroken 168-run partnership to seal the win in 38.3 overs.

Australia 236 all out in 46.4 overs (Matt Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41, Matthew Short 30; Harshit Rana 4/39, Washington Sundar 2/44, Axar Patel 1/18, Mohammed Siraj 1/24)

India 237/1 in 38.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 121*, Virat Kohli 74*)