Shreyas Iyer To Captain Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy; Prithvi Shaw Included In Squad

Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title win earlier this year, is all set to captain Mumbai in the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, which is set to start on November 23. According to a report in Indian Express on Sunday (November 17), the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selection committee feels that the 29-year-old right-handed batter is the best man for the job. Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy captain Ajinkya Rahane will play under Iyer’s leadership in the premier domestic T20 tournament along with out-of-favour India batter Prithvi Shaw. Shaw, who last played for India in July 2021, was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad last month due to fitness and discipline-related issues.

It has been reported that MCA felt that Shaw has shown improvement and is handy in white-ball cricket.“Iyer will lead the Mumbai T20 side for Syed Mushtaq Ali, and Shaw too has been included. Rahane will be playing under Iyer’s captaincy as MCA feels Iyer is the right choice for this format," a source was quoted as saying. Star all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was a member of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup title earlier this year, was not included in the squad as he is yet to recover from the injury, which also ruled him out of the home series against Bangladesh last month. Apart from Dube, pacer Tushar Deshpande and batter Musheer Khan are also not picked in the squad due to injury-related issues.

India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is all set to play for Mumbai in the domestic T20 tournament, in which the team will face Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Nagaland, Services, and Andhra in their league stage. While speaking to reporters in the post-match press conference after India’s 135-run win over South Africa in the fourth T20I played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, Surya confirmed his availability for the tournament.



