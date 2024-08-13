Shreyas Iyer to make domestic cricket comeback in Buchi Babu tournament

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Tuesday that Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will be returning to domestic red-ball cricket in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament.

Iyer will play for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir on August 27 in Coimbatore.

MCA took to X and tweeted, "Are you excited to see Shreyas Iyer in the MCA jersey? #MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #Wankhede #BCCI | @ShreyasIyer15."

Iyer's last match for Mumbai was the final of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy against Vidarbha, in which his knock of 95 runs helped Mumbai get to their record-extending 42nd title, beating Vidarbha by 169 runs.

This month, Iyer made his return to the Indian colours after losing his Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract this year and winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a captain. In his return ODI series against Sri Lanka, Iyer was disappointing, especially against spin, a bowling he usually dominates. In three innings, he could score just 38 runs, with the best score of 23.

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will lead Jharkhand in the forthcoming Buchi Babu Trophy in Tamil Nadu, according to Espncricinfo.

Buchi Babu Trophy is a long-format cricket tournament that will kick off on August 15. Earlier, Kishan was not a part of Jharkhand's squad, however, he will join the side in Chennai on Wednesday, according to the report.

It will be the step for the 26-year-old's first step to make a comeback in first-class cricket before being added to the India squad for the upcoming Test series.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Kishan was drafted to the Buchi Babu Trophy when he asked the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

"With Ishan, it was never about ability. It was only about whether he was ready to return. The decision was with him. When he was not included in the initial list, it was only because we hadn't heard from him. The moment he expressed his keenness to return, he was drafted in," a JSCA official was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

It has been a turbulent year for Kishan in terms of his career. Earlier this year, along with Shreyas Iyer, Kishan was excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contracts.

Kishan skipped Ranji Trophy matches recently despite not featuring for the national team. He was a part of the Indian squad for the South Africa Test series squad last year but pulled out due to 'personal reasons'. He last played a T20I for India in November last year, sitting out Ranji matches featuring Jharkhand.

After being snubbed from the contract list, Kishan made his return to competitive cricket while playing for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 against Route Mobile Limited. The tournament was held from February-March this year.

On his return, Kishan played a part in one dismissal as he stumped Sumit Dhekale off Sayan Mondal at the DY Patil University Ground. With the bat, he entertained for a bit as he made 19 off 12 balls, including two boundaries and a six.

He went on to feature for the five-time champion Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In 14 matches, the wicketkeeper-batter racked up 320 runs at an average of 22.86, scoring at a strike rate of 148.84.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor