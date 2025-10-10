Shubman Gill Collides With Tevin Imlach During IND vs WI 2nd Test; Yashasvi Jaiswal Checks on Captain With Funny Gesture (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Indian Test captain Shubman Gill and West Indies wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach were involved in a collision during the second and final Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, October 10, 2025. Both players received on-field treatment after the incident. The collision occurred on the fifth delivery of the 85th over in India’s first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal flicked a delivery from Anderson Phillip for a quick single. As Gill sprinted to make his ground, Imlach moved across and the two collided awkwardly at the striker’s end. Play was briefly paused while team physios attended to the players. Gill underwent a standard concussion check. In a lighter moment, Jaiswal jokingly conducted a mock concussion test on his captain.

Earlier on Day 1, Jaiswal scored a brilliant 173 not out while Sai Sudharsan made 87. The pair added 193 runs for the second wicket, putting India in a commanding position. By stumps, India were 318 for two after 90 overs. KL Rahul was stumped for 38, and spinner Jomel Warrican took two wickets for the visitors. Gill remained unbeaten on 20.

India had already won the opening Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs. A win in Delhi would secure a 2-0 series sweep and boost their points in the World Test Championship 2025-27.

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India 318/2 in 90 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 173*, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 2/60) vs West Indies.