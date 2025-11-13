Shubman Gill emphasises importance of Test series against South Africa for WTC finals

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 : Team India captain Shubman Gill weighed in on the importance of the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, set to begin from Friday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gill acknowledged the defending World Test Championship champions, South Africa, as strong opponents, noting the challenges ahead of them. Gill expressed confidence in his team's ability to handle tough situations, hoping for a good match.

"I think these two test matches are very important for us to play the WTC finals. South Africa are very good team. They are the reigning champions of the World Test Championship.

We know that it won't be easy for us. There will be difficult moments. But as a team, we have shown that whenever there are difficult moments, we have handled them very well. And as far as the wicket is concerned, I think it is a typical Indian wicket. It looks like a good wicket and hopefully it will be a good match," said Gill during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Kolkata Test.

Gill also praised South Africa's recent performance in Asia, highlighting their comeback against Pakistan and their ability to score heavily even on bowler-friendly pitches. He acknowledged their status as WTC champions and emphasised that consistently posting big totals (350-400) is key to staying in control of a match.

"It is very difficult when a foreign team comes and plays in Asia, and they are doing well. So, I think that is why they are the reigning champions of WTC. So it will be a good series," Gill said.

"But I mean, if you look at their team, batsmen have been posting 300 runs as well regularly on the cards and on a wicket which is assisting the bowlers. If you regularly keep posting 300, 350, your team would always be in the game. So as a team, that's also what we try to look at. If we can post 350, 400 on the board, you would always be in the driving position," Gill added.

