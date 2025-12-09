Shubman Gill Falls for 4 Off 2 Balls During IND vs South Africa 1st T20I (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi provided early ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 9, 2025 19:59 IST2025-12-09T19:58:14+5:302025-12-09T19:59:29+5:30

Shubman Gill Falls for 4 Off 2 Balls During IND vs South Africa 1st T20I (VIDEO) | Shubman Gill Falls for 4 Off 2 Balls During IND vs South Africa 1st T20I (VIDEO)

Shubman Gill Falls for 4 Off 2 Balls During IND vs South Africa 1st T20I (VIDEO)

Next

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi provided early breakthroughs as India lost Shubman Gill in the opening over of the first T20I at Barabati Stadium on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Ngidi dismissed Shubman Gill off the third ball of India’s innings. The right-handed batter went down the track for a big shot over mid-off but failed to time the ball. Marco Jansen at mid-off completed the catch.

Gill made a comeback after recovering from a stiff neck that ruled him out of the second Test and ODI series against South Africa.  Ngidi struck again to remove captain Suryakumar Yadav for 12 off 11 deliveries. Aiden Markram took the catch at mid-on. 

South Africa had won the preceding Test series 2-0 before India bounced back to claim the ODI series 2-1. The T20I format offers both teams an opportunity to continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup. 

The series also marks the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya who had been out since the Asia Cup. 


IND vs SA 1st T20I Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Related News

India Women’s Squad for Upcoming T20I Series Against Sri Lanka Announced

India Women’s Squad for Upcoming T20I Series Against Sri Lanka Announced

Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi after Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Clicked from Inappropriate angle: “ Its About Basic Respect

Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi after Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Clicked from Inappropriate angle: “ Its About Basic Respect

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa Match

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa Match

IND vs SA 1st T20I: South Africa Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against India in Cuttack; Check Playing XIs

IND vs SA 1st T20I: South Africa Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against India in Cuttack; Check Playing XIs

IND vs SA 1st T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa Match in Cuttack?

IND vs SA 1st T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa Match in Cuttack?

India vs South Africa T20 Series 2025 Full Schedule, Match Timings, Squads and LIVE Streaming Details

India vs South Africa T20 Series 2025 Full Schedule, Match Timings, Squads and LIVE Streaming Details

IND vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: India Won Toss and Opt to Bowl in Must Win Game; Check When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa

IND vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: India Won Toss and Opt to Bowl in Must Win Game; Check When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Timing, Predicted Playing XIs and LIVE Streaming Details

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Timing, Predicted Playing XIs and LIVE Streaming Details