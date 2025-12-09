Shubman Gill Falls for 4 Off 2 Balls During IND vs South Africa 1st T20I (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi provided early breakthroughs as India lost Shubman Gill in the opening over of the first T20I at Barabati Stadium on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Ngidi dismissed Shubman Gill off the third ball of India’s innings. The right-handed batter went down the track for a big shot over mid-off but failed to time the ball. Marco Jansen at mid-off completed the catch.

Gill made a comeback after recovering from a stiff neck that ruled him out of the second Test and ODI series against South Africa. Ngidi struck again to remove captain Suryakumar Yadav for 12 off 11 deliveries. Aiden Markram took the catch at mid-on.

South Africa had won the preceding Test series 2-0 before India bounced back to claim the ODI series 2-1. The T20I format offers both teams an opportunity to continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

The series also marks the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya who had been out since the Asia Cup.

IND vs SA 1st T20I Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Toss Update 🪙



🇿🇦 South Africa / 🇮🇳 India have won the toss and elected to bat / bowl first.



The return of David Miller and Anrich Nortje brings an extra spark to #TheProteas Men! 🔥



Here’s how we line up for the opening match of the series. 🏏#Unbreakablepic.twitter.com/yv6Vo6NedA — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 9, 2025

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh