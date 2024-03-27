Shubman Gill fined for slow over-rate in IPL 2024 encounter against CSK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 : Following a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was fined as his team maintained a slow over rate during the first innings of the match on Tuesday.

The fortress at Chepauk stood untouched as the CSK registered a comprehensive 63-run win over the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on March 26," said IPL in an official statement.

Coming to Gill, his form has dipped after taking over the captaincy of the Gujarat franchise as he has not been able to score runs that consistently. The right-hand opener scored 31 runs in the first match against five-time champion Mumbai Indians and was able to score just 8 runs against the defending champions CSK.

The 24-year-old had a memorable run in the IPL 2023 after he won the Orange Cap. In 17 matches, he scored 890 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80 with 3 hundreds and 4 fifties to his name. He also scored 129 runs off 60 balls against MI in the Qualifier 2.

Recapping the match, GT put CSK to bat first. Fiery knocks from Rachin Ravindra (46 in 20 balls, with six fours and three sixes), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dube (51 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (2/49) and Spencer Johnson (1/35) were among the picks of the bowlers for GT.

In the run-chase, GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudharsan (37 in 31 balls, with three fours), Wriddhiman Saha (21 in 17 balls, with four boundaries) and David Miller (21 in 16 balls, with three fours) tried to put up a fight, but it was just not enough. GT were restricted to 143/8 and lost by 63 runs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/21), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/30) were the top bowlers for CSK.

Dube took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

