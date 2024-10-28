Shubman Gill likely to be retained by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Gujarat Titans are likely to retain its captain, Shubman Gill, for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with star spinner Rashid Khan set to play under his wing, GT sources told ANI.

With the IPL retention deadline for all ten franchises approaching briskly on Thursday, the rumour mill has been actively working about the players who could end up staying with their teams.

With a mega auction on cards for the IPL 2025, GT is expected to retain Gill and build a strong team in their quest to lift the coveted IPL trophy once again.

"Shubman Gill to lead the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, and Rashid Khan will play under him. Many big teams were eyeing him and were looking to have him in auction. Gill wants to stay loyal to GT and build a strong team," GT sources told ANI.

After Hardik Pandya left the franchise, Gill was named as his successor. Under his debut captaincy stint, GT went through an underwhelming season.

The franchise that lifted the trophy in its debut season failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing eighth in the table with 12 points in IPL 2024.

After 14 matches, GT secured five wins, suffered seven defeats and ended up with a net run rate of -1.063.

In his debut captaincy season, while opening for GT, Gill garnered 426 runs, averaging 38.73 while striking at 147.40.

Other big news about retention picks has surrounded the Chennai Super Kings camp. All eyes will be on whether MS Dhoni will be among the picks of the retention list.

If Dhoni features in the name of retained players, he is likely to be retained by CSK as an uncapped player. CSK will need to shell out just Rs 4 crore from their purse of Rs 120 crore. All IPL franchises are allowed to retain up to six players before the IPL 2025 mega auction.

