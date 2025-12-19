Shubman Gill not playing in T20I against South Africa due to foot injury

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 19 : India T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill was ruled out of the fifth T20I against South Africa due to a foot injury.

Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on December 16 in Lucknow. He is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad, BCCI said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and has opted to field against India in the fifth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India leads the five-match T20 series 2-1 after the fourth fixture in Lucknow on Wednesday at Ekana International Cricket Stadium was called off due to excessive fog.

India's speedster Jasprit Bumrah comes in for Harshit Rana. Sanju Samson has been included in the team in place of Shubman Gill.

"We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks quite dew, probably some dew later on, and the ball comes on better. There's everything to play for, focus is on the World Cup, and we have quite a few games here. Quite a few good signs with the ball in hand, looking to finish the tour on a positive note. Linde comes in for Nortje," Markram said.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said they were looking to bat first.

"The wicket looks good, there won't be dew, and we want to put runs on the board. It (the stadium) almost feels full. Let's see what we want from this game, yes the series is on the line, but it is about expressing yourself and enjoying the game. Bumrah comes in for Harshit, Washi comes in for Kuldeep and Gill picked up a niggle in Lucknow, so Sanju comes in," he said.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

