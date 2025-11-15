Shubman Gill Retires Hurt with Neck Sprain During India vs South Africa 1st Test at Eden Gardens (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India captain Shubman Gill retired hurt after sustaining a neck sprain during the second day of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Gill came to the crease after Washington Sundar was dismissed by Simon Harmer in the 35th over. He hit the spinner for a boundary with a sweep shot at the end of the over. The batter appeared in pain immediately after playing the shot. Team physios attended to him and Gill walked off with them to the dressing room. There is no official update on the severity of the injury or whether he will return in the first innings.

Gill has previously suffered from neck spasms. He missed a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2024 due to a similar injury. He was also forced to sit out the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru in October 2024. His continuous workload across formats, combined with leadership responsibilities, has raised concerns.

India reached 138 for 4 at lunch, trailing South Africa by 22 runs after the visitors posted 159 in their first innings. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant scored 27 runs and hit a few sixes but was dismissed by pacer Corbin Bosch.

KL Rahul made 39 off 119 balls and Washington Sundar scored 29 off 82 balls. The pair added 57 runs but could not convert their starts. Washington Sundar was dismissed by off-spinner Simon Harmer, while Rahul was caught by Aiden Markram at first slip off Keshav Maharaj.

Scorecard: South Africa 1st innings 159

India 1st innings 138/4 (KL Rahul 39, Washington Sundar 29, Rishabh Pant 27; Corbin Bosch 1/6, Keshav Maharaj 1/66, Simon Harmer 1/22)