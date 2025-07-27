Shubman Gill Scores His 9th Test Century, 4th of the Series, During the ENG vs IND 4th Test; Achieves Historic Feat

ndia captain Shubman Gill continued his golden run as the Punjab player scored yet another hundred his 9th overall and his fourth of the series on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. Walking in to bat at 0/2, Gill has steadied India's ship, and registered the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian batter in a single series in England. India have reached 219/3 after 87 overs, still trailing England by 92 runs. Gill has been joined by Washington Sundar, who has been promoted to No. 5 ahead of Rishabh Pant.

Earlier, Gill and opener KL Rahul stitched a 417-ball partnership, before the latter departed for 90. Shubman Gill has become only the third man after Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar to score 4 centuries in a single Test series as captain. Bradman did it against India in 1947/48, Gavaskar against West Indies in 1978/79. And now, enter Shubman Gill.

India clearly is going with survive-first approach and England is looking to win. India has fallen behind in this game because of their first innings batting effort. Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan have got starts but could not convert them into 100s, which they should have done on Day-1 when conditions were very good for batting. After that the bowling was extremely ordinary which was the killer blow and they could never recover from that but this ton from Gill is just giving them a chance to keep this series 2-1.Shubman Gill is the first player to hit four hundreds in their debut Test series as captain. Five others - Warwick Armstrong, Bradman, Greg Chappell, Virat Kohli and Steven Smith - had three each in their debut series in charge.