Shubman Gill to miss IND vs SA 2nd Test due to neck injury

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 20 : Team India captain Shubman Gill is set to miss the second India vs South Africa Test which is set to be played in Guwahati from Saturday. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill failed to recover from the neck injury he suffered in the first Test in Kolkata. Team India vice captain Rishabh Pant will stand in as captain in Guwahati.

Gill faces a heightened risk of continuous neck spasms if he returns to action too quickly, and has therefore been advised to rest longer. This setback could influence his chances of being named in the ODI squad for the three-match series against South Africa beginning on November 30, with the squad selection expected to be made on November 23.

With Gill ruled out, India may need to pick one of Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, or Nitish Kumar Reddy to fill his spot.

Gill was taken to the hospital after day two of the Kolkata Test, having retired hurt after just three balls in India's first innings. On the morning of day three, the BCCI announced that he would take no further part in the match.

On November 19, the apex Indian cricketing body had announced that Gill will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly.

Coming to the first test, South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the series opener as India failed to chase down the target of 124 in the fourth innings. In a match that got wrapped up within just three days, the batting was found difficult by both teams' lineups as Temba Bavuma was the only batter to score a half-century.

With the win, South Africa registered their first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years, since 2010. South Africa spinner Simon Harmer won the Player of the Match award as he claimed eight wickets across the two innings.

