Shubman Gill will lead Indian team in near future: Robin Uthappa

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 22 : Following Gujarat Titans' (GT) 3-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the former cricketer Robin Uthappa showered praise on Shubman Gill and said that the 24-year-old will lead "Indian team in near future".

Gill played a 35-run knock from 29 balls against PBKS at a strike rate of 120.69. He slammed five fours on Sunday.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Uthappa felt that Gill is a "gift" for Indian cricket. He added that the 24-year-old will grow up into a "prolific leader".

"Yeah, I think he's a gift for Indian cricket. I think he's someone who's maturing into an all-time great within the Indian cricket fraternity. And I think, we've seen him thrive, and we're seeing him grow into a very prolific leader who is going to lead not just his IPL side, but I also think the Indian team in the near future," Uthappa said.

Uthappa said Gill went about his innings in the right way.

"Great innings. I thought he went about his innings the right way because it's important for him to bat through the course of the innings for GT to get success, so he approached it in that fashion. He needed someone to play a little bit more aggressively at the end and take off pressure from him so that he could play that," he added.

Recapping the match, a fine spell from Sai Kishore (4/33) bundled out PBKS for 142 in their 20 overs.

PBKS failed to capitalise on momentum from a half-century of skipper Sam Curran (20) and Prabhsimran Singh (35) and it was contributions from Harpreet Brar (29) and Harpreet Singh (14) that took PBKS beyond 100 runs.

GT faced hiccups in their chase too, but knocks from Rahul Tewatia (36*), skipper Shubman Gill (35) and Sai Sudharsan (31) took the team to the finishing line with three wickets and five balls to spare.

Harshal Patel (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Sai Kishore took home the Player of the Match award.

GT are in the sixth spot with four wins and four losses, giving them eight points. PBKS are in ninth spot, with two wins and six losses, giving them four points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor