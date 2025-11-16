Shubman Gill's assertiveness key to Gujarat Titans' squad strategy: Parthiv Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach and former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel highlighted that Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill's assertiveness and clear thinking helped in shaping the Gujarat Titans team ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

The IPL announced retentions on Saturday, with GT releasing five players, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka, and Mahipal Lomror, while trading Sherfane Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians.

Speaking on JioStar's 'Retention Special' show, Parthiv said deciding which players to retain or release is a careful process involving multiple considerations. While noting Gill's leadership qualities, he said that Gill is very assertive about his thinking, which helps build the squad.

"Yes, obviously retaining players or letting go of players is not an overnight process. You try and see a lot of combination and permutations, and then come to a conclusion. Obviously, we've seen Shubman Gill together very closely. I was fortunate enough to see his progress as a captain, the way he led the side in England, the way he led this experienced side in one-day cricket also. So, that is something obviously we did take that in account. And I've had quite a few chats with Shubman. He is someone who's very assertive about his thinking, and that is what actually helps us to build that squad. It's great to see how he's leading the team in international cricket. And hopefully, we can try and build on what we've done so far," said the GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel.

GT captain Gill led the team from the front in the 2025 IPL season with 650 runs in 15 matches at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.88, and he will look to replicate his heroics in the 2026 season as well.

Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a budget of Rs 12.9 crore and have the opportunity to fill five spots, including four slots for overseas players.

Complete List of Players Retained by GT for IPL 2026

Shubman Gill (c), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips.

Players Released by GT Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka, and Mahipal Lomror.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor