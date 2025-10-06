Sidra Amin Punished by ICC After India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 Match

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team: Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has been handed a demerit point by the ICC after breaching the Code of Conduct during the sixth match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 against India. The incident occurred on Sunday, October 5, at R. Premadasa Stadium. Sidra forcefully struck her bat on the pitch after being dismissed. This action was deemed a violation of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Sidra received one demerit point, her first offence in 24 months. The ICC said the breach relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.” Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction recommended by match referee Shandré Fritz, so no formal hearing was required.

In the match, India Women defeated Pakistan Women by 88 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for 159 while chasing 248. Sidra top-scored with 81 off 106 balls before being dismissed by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur off Sneh Rana’s bowling. Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma led India’s attack with three wickets each.

With this win, India has two victories from two matches and reclaimed the top spot in the points table. Pakistan has lost both opening games and will next face Australia on October 8.