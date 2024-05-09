Siliguri Strikers unveiled as newest franchise of Bengal Pro T20 League

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 : Aiming to work at the grassroots level in Bengal cricket, Siliguri Strikers has been unveiled as the newest franchise in the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League, which is set to get underway from June 11 at the majestic Eden Gardens.

Siliguri Strikers is one of the eight franchises going head to head in the much-awaited tournament in June. Servotech Power Systems has recently come on board as the franchise owner of Siliguri Strikers in the Bengal Pro T20 League, which is the official franchise-based Premier T20 Cricket league of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The team will be representing the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong.

CAB President Snehasish Ganguly, India legend and former captain Sourav Ganguly and legendary bowler Jhulan Goswami recently unveiled the Championship Trophy of the Bengal Pro T20 League at a glamorous ceremony in the city upping the ante to win the first trophy.

During the trophy unveiling event, Servotech Power Systems Ltd Founder and Managing Director Raman Bhatia, Director, Sarika Bhatia and Marketing Head, Rishabh Bhatia were felicitated by Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami and CAB President Snehasish Ganguly.

"The Bengal Pro T20 League is all about expressing yourself on the big stage of Bengal cricket. I am confident that Servotech Siliguri Strikers will be as competitive as any other team in the league and continue our cricketing traditions," said the CAB President.

The Bengal Pro T20 League is conceptualized on the lines of the IPL involving 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories. The tournament will be played over a window of 18 days from June 11 to June 28.

