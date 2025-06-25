Siliguri Strikers women's team bounces back with a win, defeat Medinipur Wizards by 7 wickets

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 25 : In their sixth league match of the Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2025, the Siliguri Strikers women's team made a strong comeback with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Rashmi Medinipur Wizards on Wednesday.

Due to rain, the second innings of the match was reduced to 14 overs, with the Strikers being set a revised target of 82 runs. The team chased it down comfortably in just 11.3 overs, losing only three wickets.

The match began with Rashmi Medinipur Wizards batting first, posting a total of 110 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their full quota of 20 overs. However, due to rain interruptions, the target was revised under the Duckworth-Lewis method, with Siliguri needing 82 runs in 14 overs.

In reply, the Strikers' batters showed a perfect blend of confidence and aggression to achieve the target with ease.

Anindita Nath was the standout performer for Servotech Siliguri Strikers. She played a composed and impactful knock of 40 runs off 32 balls, including 3 boundaries. For her match-winning performance, Anindita Nath was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Her innings laid a strong foundation for the chase. Captain Priyanka Bala also played a crucial supporting role, scoring an unbeaten 8 runs off 8 balls and guiding the team to victory while holding one end.

The Siliguri bowling unit was equally effective, with Swastika Kundu putting in a solid performance. She took 2 key wickets, conceding 29 runs in her 4 overs, and effectively slowed down Medinipur's scoring momentum, keeping her team on the path to victory.

Although the Servotech Siliguri Strikers women's team may not be able to finish in the top 4 this season, this win marks a strong comeback. Notably, this was the same match that was earlier cancelled due to rain. The Servotech Siliguri Strikers will now face Murshidabad Queens in their next match, scheduled for June 26 at 8:45 AM.

