Simon Harmer surpasses Dale Steyn's 26-wicket tally to become leading wicket-taker in Tests for SA in India

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 : South Africa spinner Simon Harmer scripted history as he became the leading wicket-taker for his country in Test cricket in India on Wednesday.

Harmer achieved this historic feat after South Africa registered a massive 408-run win over India in the second and final Test in Guwahati and also whitewashed the Asian Giants 2-0 at their den.

The Proteas off-spinner surpassed legendary speedster Dale Steyn's 26-wicket tally, making him the most successful bowler in Test cricket in India.

In the two-match Test series, Harmer was the standout performer for the Proteas. The off-spinner picked up 27 wickets at an outstanding average of 15.03 and a strike rate of 36.1. Out of 109 bowlers who have a minimum of 20 Test wickets in India, Harmer has the best average and strike-rate.

During the second Test, Harmer produced a match-winning spell, picking nine wickets in the match. His spell helped South Africa to register the second-biggest win after 492 against Australia in Johannesburg, 2018.

After winning the Player of the Series award, Harmer praised his side's effort to win a series against India. The off-spinner also hailed Aiden Markram's sharp catching at the slips.

"Like I said in the last Test, it's been a long road. 10 years later, completely different feeling. Will leave with a lot more fonder memories from then. To beat a very good Indian team is a hell of an effort. I was just watching our second innings, after 40 overs, the ball got softer and it became easier. But there was the odd-ball, the ball that Rishabh got. Nice to contribute, nice to get wickets and nice to get a fifer in India. I think in the 2nd innings we knew they would bat for their lives, they put hell of a fight. But we knew if we put it in the right areas, things would happen," Simon said during the post-match presentation.

"Sharp catches from Markram in the slips and Jansen as well which helps. When I'm bowling from that end, I felt it was a left-hander's wicket, Temba asked me to change and a great decision from him and happy to get the wickets. Kesh's record speaks for itself, he deserves to be the number one spinner and I'm happy to play the supporting role. When given a chance, I'm happy to play the supporting role. I didn't bat well, Jasprit had my number. Another county stint with Essex, a few games with the Titans that's what is next," Harmer added.

Simon Harmer's six-wicket haul in the second innings guided South Africa to register a record-breaking 408-run win in the second Test. India failed to chase down the 548-run target as the hosts were bundled out for 140 runs.

Earlier, South Africa posted 489 in the first innings. India were all out for 201 after Jansen picked up six wickets. The visitors declared their second innings score at 260/5d and set up a mammoth target. India failed to chase down the target after Harmer's brilliance and lost the Test and the series at home.

This is India's second whitewash at home under the head coach Gautam Gambhir. India lost 0-3 to New Zealand last year and 0-2 vs SA now at home in two years, under Gambhir.

Brief Scores: India: 201 and 140 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Ravindra Jadeja 54, Simon Harmer 6/37) against SA: 489 and 260/5d (Tristan Stubbs 94, Senuran Muthuswamy 109, Ravindra Jadeja 4/62).

