Sir Donald Bradman's Australia Test cap to go under hammer

Melbourne [Australia], December 30 : Sir Donald Bradman's Australia Test Cap will go under the hammer next month, according to cricket.com.au. One of Bradman's Baggy Green caps will be auctioned at Lloyds Auctions, with bidding starting at $1 and closing on January 26, 2026.

The great cricketer Bradman gifted one of his Australian Test caps to a fellow Test cricketer, and since then, it has remained with the family for more than 70 years. The family didn't auction Bradman's Test cap or display it for public sale.

"This is a genuine piece of cricket history that Sir Donald Bradman personally gifted," Lloyds Auctions' Lee Hames said.

"Its uninterrupted family ownership for 75 years and its direct link to 'The Don' make it one of the most important Bradman-related pieces to come to auction," he added.

The cap, which will be auctioned, will draw international interest from private collectors, museums, institutions and fans. Bradman wore that cap during the 1947/48 series against the first Indian team to tour Australia. The series saw Bradman amassing 715 runs from six innings.

Shane Warne holds the record price for a Baggy Green cap sold at auction. The leg spinner's cap was sold, in aid of emergency services responding to the 2019-20 bushfires, to the Commonwealth Bank for $1,007,500 - but Warne only wore the one cap.

Donald Bradman was born on August 27, 1908, in New South Wales. The legendary cricketer passed away at the age of 92 years on February 25, 2001, in Adelaide.

The great batter made his Test debut for Australia against England during the Brisbane Test in November 1928.

In 52 Tests and 80 innings, Bradman notched up 6996 at an astonishing average of 99.94, including 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

In First-Class cricket, the legendary cricketer amassed 28067 runs in 234 matches and 338 innings. The right-handed batter had an astounding average of 95.14, with the help of 117 centuries and 69 half-centuries.

