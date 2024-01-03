"Siraj weaving magic at Newlands": Sachin Tendulkar lauds Indian pacer's performance against South Africa

Cape Town [South Africa], January 3 : Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday hailed India pacer Mohammad Siraj whose fiery spell helped India bundle out South Africa for a paltry 55 runs on the first day of the second Test.

Siraj snapped six wickets in nine overs as the South Africa team went to the pavilion on their lowest score against India.

He finished with dream figures of 9-3-15-6 and took wickets of main batters - Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, and Marco Jansen. Siraj bowled nine consecutive overs from one end.

Siraj weaving magic at Newlands! Impeccable length and a spellbinding display of seam bowling!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/keq8mJQLat— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 3, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar said Siraj weaved "magic" at Newlands.

"Siraj weaving magic at Newlands! Impeccable length and a spellbinding display of seam bowling!" Tendulkar posted on X.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar grabbed two wickets each. While Bumrah conceded 25 runs in nine overs, Mukesh didn't concede a single run in his 2.2 overs.

India were all out for 153 in the first innings and have a lead of 98 runs.

The second Test is being played at the Newlands, Cape Town. South Africa won the first test of the two-match series.

