SIS Pitches expands Indian footprint with eight new Hybrid Cricket Pitches

New Delhi [India], October 29 : SIS Pitches announced the completion of eight new hybrid cricket pitchesfour each at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Amtar, Himachal Pradesh, and the Luhnu Cricket Stadium in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

The successful introduction of hybrid pitches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala with the new installations provided the two venues with greater capacity to host more games and meet the growing enthusiasm for cricket across the nation. SIS Pitches' hybrid cricket surfaces, known for their enhanced durability and consistent playability, have garnered significant attention from ground teams and players across India.

Two pitches at each stadium (in Amtar and Bilaspur) are situated on the main squares for matches, while two additional pitches provide dedicated practice areas. The new pitches will enhance playing conditions and support professional quality training facilities for cricketers at all levels in both Bilaspur and Amtar. SIS Pitches has also incorporated a 30-square-meter extension of specially designed turf in Amtar's practice area. This addition is intended to meet future training needs, offering flexibility for the region's cricketing ambitions.

"It's encouraging to see the growing interest in hybrid pitches across India. Working with the teams at Bilaspur and Amtar has been a rewarding experience. These installations will allow these clubs to put on more games on more durable surfaces and ultimately ensure more people improve their cricket and benefit from the sport. We hope these new pitches will benefit players and coaches in their efforts to develop new cricketing talent," Paul Taylor, International Sales Director said as quoted by a SIS Pitches press release.

Sanjay Thakur, Curator of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Amtar, said, "The new hybrid pitches will provide us with increased capacity and enable us to host more matches. They will also offer improved facilities for practice, helping us nurture talent at various levels while meeting the growing enthusiasm for cricket in our region."

Vishal Jagota, Organizing Secretary of Luhnu Cricket Stadium in Bilaspur, added, "The new hybrid pitches are a welcome addition to our facilities. With these durable surfaces, we can host more matches and provide better training opportunities, which will enhance the quality of cricket and offer a better experience for both players and spectators."

In May, SIS Pitches installed India's first hybrid cricket pitches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. Hybrid pitches combine natural and artificial turf technology to provide consistent bounce, durability, and an improved playing experience. SISGrass hybrid pitches combine natural grass with 5% polymer fibre, designed to endure India's diverse climates.

