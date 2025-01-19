"Sixth bowler who is top-six batter adds immense value": Suresh Raina reflects on India's CT 2025 squad

New Delhi [India], January 19 : Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has stressed the significance of having batting all-rounders in the squad, especially during major tournaments like the Champions Trophy and the World Cup. Speaking about India's strategies and player combinations, Raina shared insights from his playing days and highlighted the impact of multi-dimensional players in achieving success.

Reflecting on past victories, Raina said during the Star Sports Press Room, "When we won the Champions Trophy or the World Cup, players like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and even Virat Kohli contributed with the ball. A sixth bowler who is a top-six batter adds immense value. That's why picking a spinner who can bat is crucial, but it depends on how much they play."

He also addressed the challenges posed by injuries to key players in the squad.

"Shami is returning from injury and hasn't played in a major tournament recently. Siraj missed out, and Bumrah, despite bowling well, had an injury setback. Kuldeep Yadav is also coming back from injury but has been exceptional recently," Raina noted.

The former left-handed batter emphasized the importance of a strong opening partnership, recalling its role in India's Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

"The opening partnership will be vital. During the Champions Trophy 2013, Rohit Sharma's batting made the middle overs easier, giving us the freedom to play our shots," he added.

Discussing potential bowling combinations, Raina shared his thoughts on the squad dynamics.

"Another key decision will be the bowling combination with Kuldeep Yadav. Will two fast bowlersArshdeep and Shamiplay? Or will it be Bumrah with Hardik Pandya? You could see a lineup of Arshdeep, Shami, Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. Rohit Sharma might even bowl a couple of overs, especially in Dubai, where the larger ground allows for experimentation. Virat Kohli might chip in with an over too. It all depends on how the captain plans," Raina said.

Raina concluded by underscoring the significance of Hardik Pandya's contribution, calling his role pivotal for India's campaign.

"Hardik Pandya's role will be crucial in this Champions Trophy," he stated.

With the Champions Trophy approaching, Raina's insights offer a valuable perspective on team composition and strategy, particularly the need for flexibility and the contributions of multi-skilled players.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor