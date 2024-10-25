Skillhub Online Games Federation forges strategic partnership with IESF to bring International Esports Championships to India

New Delhi [India], October 25 : The Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) with the support of the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports is aiming to bring the prestigious International Esports Championships to India for the first time, marking a major milestone for the country's burgeoning esports industry. In a strategic move to position India as a global leader in online competitive and skill-based gaming, SOGF is working closely with the International Esports Federation (IESF) to orgnise world-class tournaments on Indian soil.

In a pivotal meeting last week, representatives from the SOGF and the IESF General Secretary, Boban Totovski, jointly called upon the Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, to discuss their milestone partnership aimed at shaping the future of India's esports ecosystem, as per a press release.

In the meeting, the Union Sports Minister expressed strong support for SOGF and IESF's initiative to introduce world-class esports programmes in India, emphasising the significance of developing the ecosystem and providing Indian athletes with international opportunities. He also endorsed SOGF's efforts to regulate the esports and skill-based gaming ecosystem, reinforcing the government's commitment to fostering a fair and competitive environment for the industry's growth.

Shankar Aggarwal, President of SOGF said, "We are extremely thankful to the government and IESF for turning things around in such a short period of time. India's potential in esports is immense, and this collaboration has the power to transform the esports landscape in the country. Not only will it broaden the reach of esports in India, but it will also pave the way for top-tier international competitions to be hosted in the country. With the support of the government and international bodies like IESF, we aim to foster a fair and thriving ecosystem. Our commitment is to nurture talent, regulate the industry, and ensure that Indian athletes have every opportunity to excel on the global stage."

SOGF comprises Olympians, former high-ranking officials including former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Supreme Court (SC) Judges, civil servants, and industry veterans, ensuring robust governance; it is further strengthened by its 29 associate state bodies, reflecting nationwide support for such initiatives. It is dedicated to ensuring fair competition, fostering transparency, and nurturing talent to represent India globally thereby emphasising fairness, collaboration, and sustainable long-term growth for India's online gaming industry.

To champion online games including esports and to revolutionise the way gaming and esports are perceived in India, the SOG Federation has also joined hands with the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA), an umbrella organisation for global governing bodies of mind and skill-based sports, and the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

Boban Totovski, General Secretary, of IESF said, "Supporting the growth and development of Esports communities around the world has always been one of the IESF's key missions. We're glad to see that SOGF shares the same values and is dedicated to working toward the same vision in India. We are very excited that our new pro-series, which we are organising, will kick off here, and we believe SOGF is a great partner for the project while unlocking opportunities for athletes, development and esports enthusiasts."

Furthermore, the partnership between SOGF and IESF, supported by the Government of India, marks a positive step toward becoming a global leader in the space, especially with the much-anticipated Olympic Esports Games now in the mix. This collaboration aligns with India's growing focus on international esports and the opportunities ahead for its athletes.

