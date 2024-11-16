Johannesburg [South Africa], November 16 : Following a disappointing loss against India in the fourth T20I match of the series, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram admitted the Men in Blue "completely outplayed" the hosts in Johannesburg.

India clinched a massive 135-run victory over South Africa in the fourth T20I match of the series, sealing a 3-1 series win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Markram said that the Men in Blue dominated over the Proteas in all three aspects of the game. He also praised the Indian cricketers for their performance with both bat and ball.

The Proteas skipper accepted that India put India under pressure and it was tough for them to make a comeback.

"Completely outplayed in all three aspects of the game. Have to give them credit, bat and ball they put us under pressure and it was tough for us to come back. Some good honest reflections need to be done. As a team we will have a good reflection, as a white-ball team we have some time off, get stuck into some work and ultimately come back better players with better skills and better execution," Markram said.

After winning the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first. The decision proved fruitful as the team delivered an exceptional performance.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India, forging a solid 73-run partnership. Abhishek displayed an impressive knock, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes, but his innings ended in the sixth over when Lutho Sipamla dismissed him.

As the innings entered the death overs, the partnership of Tilak Varma and Samson showed no signs of slowing down. In the 18th over, Sanju Samson brought up his century in just 51 balls, followed by Tilak Varma scoring his second T20I hundred in the very next over.

The record-breaking 210-run partnership between Samson and Tilak lifted India to a formidable 283/1. Samson contributed an explosive 109 runs off 51 balls, while Tilak smashed an unbeaten 120 off just 47 deliveries.

The South African bowling unit appeared lacklustre, with Lutho Sipamla being the only bowler to take a wicket. However, Sipamla also conceded the most runs, allowing the Indian batters to capitalise.

During the run chase, Tristan Stubbs (43 runs from 29 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and David Miller (36 runs from 27 balls, 2 fours and 3 sixes) were the only top batter for the Proteas, apart from the rest failed to put up a show in Johannesburg.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy led the Indian bowling attack as the visitors were successful in restricting South Africa to 148 with one over remaining and won the match by 135 runs in the fourth T20I.

