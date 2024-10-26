Skipper Ben Stokes backs English players following defeat to Pakistan in 3rd Test

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 26 : Following his side's nine-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the third Test match in Rawalpindi, Three Lions skipper Ben Stokes said that they are the best players in England.

Pakistan's decision to completely revamp the squad for the remaining two Tests changed the dynamics of the series. The new inclusions, unknown yet familiar faces, stood out against the established greats of the format.

Pakistan sealed a historic series win over England following their 9-wicket triumph over England in the third Test on Saturday. Records were rewritten in Rawalpindi when Pakistan successfully defied the odds to turn around the series and stamp a 2-1 victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes said that the Three Lions will be travelling to New Zealand in the upcoming few days where things will be completely different from Pakistan.

The skipper added that they have got the best top-six players in England in the squad.

"They're the best players in England. We play all around the world and going to New Zealand in a couple of weeks' time is going to be completely different [to Pakistan]. But there's no doubt in my mind, no doubt in Brendon's mind, that we have got the best top-six players in England," Stokes was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

At the end of next month, the Stokes-led side will head to New Zealand to engage in a fierce three-Test series.

He added that some players will reap the rewards of performing well out in the middle.

"You can't shut the door on everything, because then you're just being very single-minded towards what you want to do. But going back to the point before, there's no doubt in my mind that we have got the best top-six batsmen in England. Sometimes guys will reap the rewards of performing well out in the middle, and unfortunately, some other guys will miss out," he added.

