Skipper Gill to take no further part in Kolkata Test, under observation in hospital for neck injury

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 : Indian skipper Shubman Gill would not take any further part in the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens after suffering a neck injury while batting on day two, which led to his hospitalisation.

During the second day of the series opener on Saturday, Gill was taken from the stadium to a private hospital for scans. Gill walked out to bat after Washington Sundar's dismissal and just played three deliveries before going off the field. He swept the ball for a four and immediately held his neck while appearing in pain. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 26-year-old was spotted wearing a neck brace. He was accompanied by the team doctor and liaison officer as they left Eden Gardens.

After his injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement, "Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team," the BCCI said after the first session."

Now, a fresh fitness update has been released by BCCI, who said that he is "currently under observation in the hospital".

"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," the statement said.

In Gill's absence, his deputy Rishabh Pant captained the side during South Africa's second innings. Pant led the side as the spin troika put the hosts in a commanding position. Ravindra Jadeja scalped four, Kuldeep Yadav picked two and Axar Patel returned with one to leave the Proteas threadbare at 93/7 with a 63-run lead. Earlier on day one, Proteas batted first after winning the toss, and a fifer from Jasprit Bumrah reduced Proteas to just 159, despite a half-century stand from Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton for the first wicket. However, India did not do well either, as a four-fer from Simon Harmer and three wickets from pacer Marco Jansen, restricted them to 189/9, giving them a slender 30-run lead.

