Skipper Monank Patel belives US 'played with a fighting attitude' against Bangladesh in 2nd T20I

Houston [US], May 24 : US skipper Monank Patel said they played with a fighting attitude against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I match at the Prairie View Cricket Complex.

The US sealed two wins in the three-match series against Bangladesh. In the second T20I US clinched a 6-run victory over Bangladesh.

Speaking after the match, Monank said he is proud of the boys for clinching a historic victory against the Tigers. He added that Bangladesh bowlers used the conditions well and took wickets

"We thought we were 10 runs short, but we played with a fighting attitude, really proud of the boys. The way the bowlers bowled in the powerplay and in the last 5 overs, they used the conditions well and took wickets. Leading into the World Cup winning will give us confidence," Monank said.

Recapping the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field against the US. But their decision did not go in their favour.

Monank Patel (42 runs from 38 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) and Aaron Jones (35 runs from 34 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) were the two standout batters for the hosts who helped them propel to 144/6. Steven Taylor (31 runs from 28 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and CJ Anderson (11 runs from 10 balls, 1 six) were the other two players who were stunning while batting.

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets each in their respective spells in the first inning.

During the run chase, Najmul Hossain Shanto (36 runs from 34 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Shakib Al Hasan (30 runs from 23 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) tried their best while chasing the 145-run target but failed. Towhid Hridoy (25 runs from 21 balls, 1 six) and Tanzid Hasan (19 runs from 15 balls, 1 four and 1 six) were the other two batters who made efforts to clinch a win but fell short of the US bowlers.

Ali Khan led the US bowling attack after he picked up three wickets in his 3.3-over spell.

Even though Bangladesh lost the three-match series, they will take on the US in the final match on Saturday.

