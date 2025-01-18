Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : Captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday reflected on Team India's squad selection for the Champions Trophy 2025 and said that the 15-member side has a lot of depth.

Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma held a press conference on Saturday to announce the 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series against England.

Speaking at the press conference, Rohit praised the all-round abilities of Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

"These guys who we have picked, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, they are proper all-rounders. They can bat, they can bowl. They are not there to fill a role of a bowler or fill a role of a batter. They have performed in the situation where the team and I are very, very comfortable with what they do, with their certain role," Rohit told reporters.

Further showering praise on Sundar, Jadeja and Axar, Rohit called them quality players, adding their selection helps in covering all the bases.

"To have these kind of options is always nice. when I said these three boys are quality in terms of what they have. And when you have quality like that, you know, the squad looks like it has got a lot of depth. And then obviously with the quality of their spin as well. You know, you can cover all bases. We have an off-spinner, we have a left-arm spinner and not to forget Kuldeep as well there. So, you sort of try and cover all bases when you pick a team. So, I think with these three guys, you try and sort of cover those bases," he added.

The freshest challenge awaiting for Team India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 fifty-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play all their matches in Dubai

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

