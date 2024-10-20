Skipper Rohit Sharma points out reason behind India's defeat to New Zealand in Bengaluru Test

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : India skipper Rohit Sharma pointed out the reason behind his side's 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the first Test match in Bengaluru and said that the partnership between Rachin Ravindra, and Tim Southee went a little far.

During New Zealand's first inning, Ravindra and Southee displayed a stupendous performance. Ravindra played a 134-run knock from 157 balls at a strike rate of 85.35. While Southee scored 65 runs from 73 balls at a strike rate of 89.04.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said that they played very well in the Bengaluru Test.

"All in all, I thought except that first couple of hours, three hours, I thought we played very good Test cricket. It's very easy to let the game drift away, but this is not what this team is all about. We wanted to fight back and wanted to stay in the game as long as possible. After Day 1, nothing went our way. We got bowled out for 46, and then they were 190-odd for 3. For us, to start the second day well was very important and try and see if we can not let them get too far ahead of us. But, that partnership between Rachin and Southee went a little far ahead than we thought," Rohit said.

He added that at one point during the match the hosts were ahead. Rohit further added that he is proud of his teammates for their attitude with the bat.

"But, then again, second innings with the bat, we came out and played the way we wanted. It felt like we were ahead in the game at one stage. We didn't feel like we were 350 behind. That's something that I am proud of. When the guys are showing that kind of attitude with the bat, it shows the mindset is very clear and shows the guys wanted to go out and play with freedom," he added.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin (39*) helped Kiwis complete a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 from 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 from 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 from 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Pant (99 from 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 from 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Southee (73 balls, eight fours, and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 from 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor