Skipper Rohit Sharma unleashes flurry of signature shots, practices ahead of Champions Trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has started practicing in the nets as he gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy challenge after a disappointing Test season.

The 'Hitman' took to Instagram to share a video of himself practicing in the nets. During the session, Rohit looked in great touch as he unleashed a series of his signature flicks, drives, lofted hits, and his much-beloved pull shot, a shot that has brought him immense success.

Rohit's recent performances in red-ball cricket have raised concerns. During the Australia tour, he managed only 31 runs in five innings across three Tests. The 2024-25 Test season, in particular, was dismal for Rohit, as he could muster only 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93, with his highest score being 52a solitary half-century against Bangladesh.

As captain, Rohit experienced some embarrassing lows recently. Just before the Test series against Australia, India suffered their first home Test series loss in 12 years, going down 0-3 to New Zealand. This was also India's first-ever whitewash in a home Test series of three matches or more.

After India won the first Test against Australia at Perth by 295 runs under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit returned to the side following the birth of his second child. However, his return saw mixed results. India lost the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, managed a draw in the third Test at Brisbane, but succumbed to defeats in the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests at Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

In the 2024 calendar year, Rohit lost six Tests, including four at home. This led to a decline in his record as a Test captain, with 12 wins, nine losses, and three draws.

However, there remains little doubt about Rohit's white-ball credentials. He finished the 2024 calendar year as a T20 World Cup-winning captain, amassing 378 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 160.16. His performances included a century and three half-centuries, with a top score of 121. In the T20 World Cup, Rohit was the second-highest run-getter and India's top scorer, accumulating 257 runs in eight matches at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70, with three half-centuries.

Rohit played just three ODIs last year, all against Sri Lanka, scoring 157 runs at an average of 52.33 and an impressive strike rate of 141.44, including two half-centuries and a top score of 64.

Since 2023, Rohit has significantly improved his ODI game, blending consistency with explosive intent in the powerplay. In 30 ODIs since then, he has scored 1,412 runs at an average of 52.29 and a strike rate of 119.35, with two centuries and 11 fifties. His best score was 131. His incredible ICC Cricket World Cup campaign last year at home further highlighted his form. Rohit ended as the tournament's second-highest run-getter, with 597 runs in 11 matches at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.94. His performances included a century and three half-centuries, with the best score of 131.

