SL-A vs AFG-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 4 in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka A won the ...

November 15, 2025 16:52 IST

SL-A vs AFG-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 4 in India | SL-A vs AFG-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 4 in India

SL-A vs AFG-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 4 in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka A won the toss and chose to bat in their Group A match against Afghanistan A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday, November 14, 2025.  Sri Lanka 'A' and Afghanistan 'A' are in Group A alongside Bangladesh ‘A’ and Hong Kong. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A – Live Streaming Info

  • Match: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

  • Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

  • Toss: 11:30 AM IST

  • Match Start: 12:00 PM IST

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

  • Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Vishen Halambage, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage(c), Isitha Wijesundera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh

Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Imran Mir, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Farmanullah Safi, Zubaid Akbari, Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai

