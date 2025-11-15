SL-A vs AFG-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 4 in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka A won the toss and chose to bat in their Group A match against Afghanistan A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday, November 14, 2025. Sri Lanka 'A' and Afghanistan 'A' are in Group A alongside Bangladesh ‘A’ and Hong Kong. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A – Live Streaming Info
Match: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Toss: 11:30 AM IST
Match Start: 12:00 PM IST
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Playing XIs
Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Vishen Halambage, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage(c), Isitha Wijesundera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh
Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Imran Mir, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Farmanullah Safi, Zubaid Akbari, Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai