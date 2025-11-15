SL-A vs AFG-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 4 in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka A won the toss and chose to bat in their Group A match against Afghanistan A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday, November 14, 2025. Sri Lanka 'A' and Afghanistan 'A' are in Group A alongside Bangladesh ‘A’ and Hong Kong. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Wellalage has elected to bat first on a high-scoring track! Can the Lions’ top-heavy batting lineup make the most of it, or will Afghanistan’s strong spin attack strike early? 👊#DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025#ACC#SLvAFGpic.twitter.com/CIYDKa7Qy5 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 15, 2025

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A – Live Streaming Info

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Toss: 11:30 AM IST

Match Start: 12:00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Vishen Halambage, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage(c), Isitha Wijesundera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh

Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Imran Mir, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Farmanullah Safi, Zubaid Akbari, Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai