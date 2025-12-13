SL vs NEP LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Nepal ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka Under 19 won the toss and chose to bowl first against Nepal Under 19 in the fourth Group B match of the ACC Men’s Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, December 13, 2025. This tournament is seen as important preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s Under 19 World Cup next year. Both teams will look to start their campaign with a win. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Asia Cup ODI 2025 Live Streaming Info

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19, 4th Match

Match Date: Friday, December 13, 2025

Match Time: 10.30 am IST

Venue: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 4th Match Playing XIs

Nepal U19 (Playing XI): Sahil Patel(w), Niraj Kumar Yadav, Cibrin Shrestha, Dilsad Ali, Ashok Dhami(c), Roshan Bishwakarma, Abhisekh Tiwari, Yuvraj Khatri, Vansh Chhetri, Dayanand Mandal, Bipin Sharma

Sri Lanka U19 (Playing XI): Vimath Dinsara(c), Dulnith Sigera, Dimantha Mahavithana, Kithma Withanapathirana, Aadham Hilmy(w), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Viran Chamuditha, Rasith Nimsara, Sethmika Seneviratne, Vigneshwaran Akash