SL vs PAK 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Wednesday. The match is the opener of the three-game T20 series as part of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka. The series serves as a key preparation for both teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and website.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming Info
- Match: SL vs PAK, 1st T20I
- Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026
- Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
- Live Streaming in India: Sony LIV, FanCode apps and website
- Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Playing XIs
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed