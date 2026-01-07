SL vs PAK 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Wednesday. The match is the opener of the three-game T20 series as part of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka. The series serves as a key preparation for both teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and website.

The battle begins with the glow 🏆



The trophy is unveiled as the Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 sets the stage for an exciting T20I series. Let the action begin!

The three-match series will be played on 7th, 9th, and 11th January at RDICS, Dambulla.#SLvPAK#SriLankaCricket… pic.twitter.com/4No1TZKVhR — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 6, 2026

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: SL vs PAK, 1st T20I

SL vs PAK, 1st T20I Date: Wednesday , January 7, 2026

Wednesday January 7, 2026 Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Live Streaming in India: Sony LIV, FanCode apps and website

Sony LIV, FanCode apps and website Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed