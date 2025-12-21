Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian batter to hit 4000 runs in Women's T20Is

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 21 : Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scripted history as she became the first Indian to hit 4000 runs in Women's T20I cricket.

The left-handed batter achieved this historic milestone during the first T20I against Sri Lanka Women at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Mandhana, who scored 25 runs during the opening T20I of the five-match series, also became the second woman to reach the landmark of 4000 runs in T20Is after New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4716 runs).

Additionally, Mandhana is also the quickest to do so in terms of balls taken (3227) than Bates, who took 3675 balls to reach the 4000 runs milestone.

Also, Mandhana is just 42 runs away from scoring 10,000 runs in women's international cricket. Mandhana has notched up 4007 runs in T20Is, 5322 runs in ODIs, and 629 runs in Test cricket to date.

Coming to the match, Jemimah Rodrigues slammed a match-winning, unbeaten half-century that helped the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women to a dominating eight-wicket win against Sri Lanka Women in the series opener on Sunday.

With this commanding win, the Women in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

While chasing a 122-run target, Jemimah hammered an unbeaten 69 runs off 44 deliveries, with the help of 10 fours that helped India Women to chase down the target in just 14.4 overs. Jemimah also equalled Mithali Raj's four 50-plus scores against Sri Lanka in T20Is.

During the chase, Mandhana and Jemimah stitched a crucial 54-run partnership for the second wicket that put India into a commanding position.

Jemimah also stitched an unbeaten 55-run stand for the third wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who made an unbeaten 15 that helped the Women in Blue win the first T20I by eight wickets.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka Women were restricted to 121/6 in their 20 overs. Sri Lanka opener Vishmi Gunaratne was the top scorer for the visitors, scoring 39 off 43 balls.

Among the bowlers, Deepti Sharma was the most economical, returning figures of 1/20 in her four overs, which included a maiden. Kranti Gaud finished with 1/23 from three overs, while Shree Charani conceded 30 runs and picked up one wicket in her four overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka Women 121/6 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 39, Harshitha Samarawickrama 21; Deepti Sharma 1/20) vs India Women (Jemimah Rodrigues 69*, Smriti Mandhana 25; Inoka Ranaweera 1/17).

