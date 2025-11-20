Smriti Mandhana Dances to ‘Samjho Ho Hi Gaya’, Confirms Engagement to Palash Muchhal By Flaunting Ring (Watch Video)

After winning Woman's world cup 2025, cricketer Smriti Mandhana is currently making headlines for her personal life. She is in relationship with music composer, Palash Muchhal and as per the reports she will be getting married soon. While put an end to weeks of speculation, Smriti shared a light-hearted way to confirm engagement to Palash Muchhal.

Smriti shared, a video with recreating 2006 Muma Bhai famous song Samjo ho hi gaya in reel. Indian batter and World Cup winner shared the news with the help of fans. Reel features Mandhana dancing with her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy. What began as a fun, neatly choreographed routine quickly turned into a major personal announcement.

In the final frames, Mandhana lifted her hand towards the camera, flashing a sparkling engagement ring. Muchhal, too, had dropped hints in the past. At an event in Indore in October, he had teased reporters by saying Mandhana would soon become the "daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say." While he refrained from giving a direct confirmation back then, his remark had immediately ignited conversations around their relationship.

