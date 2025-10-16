Smriti Mandhana named ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2025

Dubai [UAE], October 16 : India vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2025, following her outstanding form with the bat in the lead-up to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, as reported by ICC.

The swashbuckling left-hander edged past Pakistan's Sidra Amin and South Africa's Tazmin Brits to clinch the coveted monthly honour, awarded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) based on global performances.

Mandhana expressed delight at receiving the recognition and reaffirmed her commitment to helping India achieve victories on the international stage.

"I am truly honoured to receive the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for September 2025. My aim has always been to deliver my best and win matches for the team. I am looking forward to making the most out of the opportunities that result in memorable victories for India in the matches ahead," Mandhana was quoted as saying by ICC.

Mandhana was in sensational touch with the bat during the three-match ODI series against Australia before the start of the tournament.

Notching two memorable centuries, she finished the richly contested bilateral series as the Player of the Series.

From four ODI outings across the month, Mandhana amassed a staggering 308 runs, averaging an incredulous 77 while boasting a strike rate of 135.68.

Her standout display would come in the series decider against Australia, when she blasted a 50-ball century - the second-fastest in Women's ODI history.

Having had a milestone month with the bat, Mandhana already has the joint-second highest centuries in the format (13) behind Australia's Meg Lanning.

