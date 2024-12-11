Smriti Mandhana sets record with fourth ODI century of 2024

Perth [Australia], December 11 : Smriti Mandhana scored her fourth ODI century of 2024 during India's defeat to Australia at the WACA. This remarkable achievement set a new all-time record for the most centuries scored in a calendar year in women's ODIs, according to Wisden.

Mandhana's innings came as India chased 299, a target set by Australia thanks to Annabel Sutherland's 110 off 99 balls, with Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath also contributing half-centuries. Despite losing her opening partner, Richa Ghosh, earlybowled by Megan SchuttMandhana stood out in an otherwise disappointing performance by the Indian batting lineup.

Following Harleen Deol's dismissal for 39 by Alana King, Mandhana held the innings together as wickets fell rapidly around her. Harmanpreet Kaur managed only 12 runs off 22 balls before being dismissed, while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 16. The lower order crumbled, with Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, and Saima Thakor all falling for single-digit scores.

Mandhana reached her half-century off 50 balls in the 14th over, at a time when India's prospects seemed brighter with a run rate exceeding five an over and only one wicket down. She brought up her century by tucking a delivery from King to short fine leg, reaching the milestone in 103 balls. However, she was dismissed less than two overs later for 105, sparking India's collapse.

This century marked Mandhana's fourth of the year, following two consecutive centuries against South Africa in June and another against New Zealand in October. Her achievement of four centuries in a single calendar year sets a new record in women's ODIs, surpassing the previous mark held by seven players who each scored three centuries in a year.

Mandhana's latest century also elevated her position on the all-time century list in women's ODIs, bringing her total to nine. She is now tied with Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Charlotte Edwards in joint fourth place. Tammy Beaumont, with 10 ODI centuries, is Mandhana's next target.

Mandhana's exceptional form in 2024 underscores her status as one of the premier batters in women's cricket, despite India's struggles in the series against Australia.

