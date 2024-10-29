Smriti Mandhana's century helps India beat Kiwis in 3rd ODI, win series 2-1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 29 : Smriti Mandhana's century helped India clinch a six-wicket victory against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Following the win in the final match, India won the three-match ODI series by 2-1.

It was India fired up by a brilliant ton from Smriti Mandhana (100), who took the honours by six wickets. Mandhana was the Player of the Match for her eighth hundred in the format.

With this century, Mandhana broke the record for most ODI hundreds in Women's ODIs, overtaking Mithali Raj (7) with whom she was tied earlier.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, the White Ferns started their innings steadily, placing themselves at 23/0 after the first six. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side struck back with some crucial wickets between the seventh and the eleventh overs, taking the scalps of Suzie Bates (4), Lauren Down (1) and the skipper, Sophie Devine (9) who were all sent back for single-digit scores.

Brooke Halliday and Georgia Plimmer tried to take back control before Priya Mishra picked up her second of the evening with the wicket of Plimmer, who made 39. After being reduced to 88/5 in the 24th over, Halliday and Izzy Gaze (25) rebuilt the innings with a 64-run partnership.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals at one end, Halliday held her guard at the other and guided herself to a resilient 86 off 96 deliveries, that included nine fours and three sixes. Lea Tahuhu brought in some fireworks towards the end, even as the White Ferns were bowled out for 232 off the penultimate delivery of their innings.

Deepti Sharma led with the ball for India, amassing three wickets, while Priya Mishra landed herself two wickets. Renuka Singh and Saima Thakor grabbed one apiece as well.

Chasing 233 to win the series, India showed promise but Hannah Rowe dealt the first blow for India with a successful review to dismiss Shafali Verma, who was caught behind. Yastika Bhatia joined Mandhana in the middle and the duo stitched together a strong 76-run partnership before Bhatia fell for 35.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined the chase and from then on, it was smooth sailing for India. The pair showed tremendous quality to rotate the strike often while piling up the runs and maintaining the required run rate under control. The Indian skipper registered her 18th ODI fifty during the 117-run partnership.

Mandhana reached her record-breaking eighth ODI century off 121 balls to further register her impact in the game, before being dismissed off the very next ball she faced.

With India needing just 23 runs at that point, Jemimah Rodrigues (22) made a fiery cameo as the hosts went past the line in 44.2 overs.

With this result, India are in the third place of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 with 25 points from 15 games, whereas New Zealand are sixth with 20 points from 21 games.

The Women in Blue return to action in December, with a three-match ODI series set against Australia away from home, after which the White Ferns make their return against the same opposition at home.

Brief score: New Zealand 232 (Brooke Halliday 86, Georgia Plimmer 39; Deepti Sharma 3/39) vs India 236/4 (Smriti Mandhana 100, Harmanpreet Kaur 59; Hannah Rowe 2/47).

