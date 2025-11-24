Smriti Mandhana’s Fiancé Palash Muchhal Taken to Hospital After Her Father: Reports

Indian Women cricketer Smriti Mandhana was supposed to get married to music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23, 2025, but unfortunately the wedding got postponed after her father was admitted due to heart attack-like symptoms during breakfast. Due to medical emergency the wedding festivities was put on halt and as Smriti has decided to postpone wedding for indefinite period till her father recovers and now it is learned that her fiancé Palash Muchhal had to be taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

According to the reports of NDTV, it is learned that, Palash has been admitted to private hospital after suffering from viral infection and acidity. Fortunately, the issue is not so serious and he has received necessary treatment and already departed for the hotel.

Smriti Mandhana's Father's Health Update

Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, experienced left-sided chest pain (angina) and was hospitalized, according to family doctor Dr. Naman Shah. Medical staff are monitoring his condition, including elevated cardiac enzymes and blood pressure, and are considering angiography if his condition worsens. Discharge is possible today if he shows sufficient progress. Smriti Mandhana and her family are in close contact with the medical team.

The health concern arose amidst week-long celebrations in Sangli, Maharashtra, Mandhana's hometown, leading up to a wedding ceremony on Sunday. Talking about the wedding rituals and ceremony are postponed indefinitely, pending Smriti's father's recovery and a revised schedule.