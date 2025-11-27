Sneh Rana Sold to DC (Delhi Capitals) for INR 50 Lakh at WPL 2026 Auction

WPL 2026 Auction: India all-rounder Sneh Rana has been bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh in the Women’s Premier League 2026 auction. Her base price was Rs 30 lakh. She played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season and was released before the auction after a disappointing campaign.

Rana featured in five matches last season, scoring 27 runs and taking six wickets. She has also represented Gujarat Giants in the league. In her WPL career so far, she has played 17 matches, scored 74 runs and taken 12 wickets at an average of 35.33.

On the international front, Rana has played 29 T20 matches for India. She has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 24.41 and maintained an economy rate under seven. She has scored 76 runs in 14 innings at an average of 12.66. Rana has also played four Test matches and 44 One Day Internationals for India. She was also part of India’s squad that won the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.